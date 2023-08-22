BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maui Fires | "Maui's Department of Land & Natural Resources Delayed the Release of Water for Hours."
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 08/22/2023

Maui Fires | "Maui's Department of Land & Natural Resources Delayed the Release of Water for Hours." + "We Will Build It Back Better." - Hawaiin Governor Josh Green | 6uild 6ack 6etter?

How Was this book, Fire and Fury: Unmasking the Enigma of the Maui Fire - Decoding the Unfolding Tragedy published on August 10th by the author “Dr. Miles Stone”? - The book claims to cover the Maui Fire related events Aug 8-11, and yet this book was published on the 16th, only 5 days later. - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Fury-Unmasking-Decoding-Unfolding/dp/B0CFWZM1MK/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=fire+and+fury+maui&qid=1692533640&sprefix=fire+and+fury%2Caps%2C122&sr=8-1

Why did Oprah buy 870 acres of land in Kula for nearly $6.6 million over recent months? - https://mauinow.com/2023/03/02/oprah-buys-870-acres-of-land-in-kula-for-nearly-6-6-million-over-recent-months/

Maui Fire Facts:
The emergency alert system also wasn't activated - Emergency sirens weren't activated ahead of deadly Maui blaze: Recap - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/maui-fires-live-updates-lahaina-rcna99396

Why is there a plan to make Maui a Smart City? Next conference is schedule for October 2023. (and how convenient the conf resort was spared the ravages of the fire). READ - https://ieeesmc2023.org/

Why is Hawaii hosting a digital AI (artificial intelligence) government summit during September of 2023? - READ - https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html

What is the JUMPSmartMaui project?
READ -
https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-us/case_studies/the-new-smart-grid-in-hawaii-jumpsmartmaui-project/
https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2017/05/jumpsmartmaui-project-comes-to-successful-end/
WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWh1J5iPDfI

Why is the Maui Chief of Police John Pelletier the incident officer at the 2017 Las Vegas shooting? - READ - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/08/15/maui-police-chief-john-pelletier-las-vegas-response/70594938007/

What Is John Podesta’s Inflation Reduction Act About?
Read - https://www.whitehouse.gov/cleanenergy/inflation-reduction-act-guidebook/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/02/president-biden-announces-senior-clean-energy-and-climate-team/

Why Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green Stating That Hawaii Must “Build Back Better?” - WATCH - https://twitter.com/cioccolanti/status/1693093100250337785?s=20

**********************************
Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Keywords
the great resetclay clarkthrivetime showmaui fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy