© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maui Fires | "Maui's Department of Land & Natural Resources Delayed the Release of Water for Hours." + "We Will Build It Back Better." - Hawaiin Governor Josh Green | 6uild 6ack 6etter?
How Was this book, Fire and Fury: Unmasking the Enigma of the Maui Fire - Decoding the Unfolding Tragedy published on August 10th by the author “Dr. Miles Stone”? - The book claims to cover the Maui Fire related events Aug 8-11, and yet this book was published on the 16th, only 5 days later. - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Fury-Unmasking-Decoding-Unfolding/dp/B0CFWZM1MK/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=fire+and+fury+maui&qid=1692533640&sprefix=fire+and+fury%2Caps%2C122&sr=8-1
Why did Oprah buy 870 acres of land in Kula for nearly $6.6 million over recent months? - https://mauinow.com/2023/03/02/oprah-buys-870-acres-of-land-in-kula-for-nearly-6-6-million-over-recent-months/
Maui Fire Facts:
The emergency alert system also wasn't activated - Emergency sirens weren't activated ahead of deadly Maui blaze: Recap - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/maui-fires-live-updates-lahaina-rcna99396
Why is there a plan to make Maui a Smart City? Next conference is schedule for October 2023. (and how convenient the conf resort was spared the ravages of the fire). READ - https://ieeesmc2023.org/
Why is Hawaii hosting a digital AI (artificial intelligence) government summit during September of 2023? - READ - https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html
What is the JUMPSmartMaui project?
READ -
https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-us/case_studies/the-new-smart-grid-in-hawaii-jumpsmartmaui-project/
https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2017/05/jumpsmartmaui-project-comes-to-successful-end/
WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWh1J5iPDfI
Why is the Maui Chief of Police John Pelletier the incident officer at the 2017 Las Vegas shooting? - READ - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/08/15/maui-police-chief-john-pelletier-las-vegas-response/70594938007/
What Is John Podesta’s Inflation Reduction Act About?
Read - https://www.whitehouse.gov/cleanenergy/inflation-reduction-act-guidebook/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/02/president-biden-announces-senior-clean-energy-and-climate-team/
Why Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green Stating That Hawaii Must “Build Back Better?” - WATCH - https://twitter.com/cioccolanti/status/1693093100250337785?s=20
**********************************
Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend