Israeli military base in Tel Aviv mysteriously catches fire

The Tel Hashomer military base in Gush Dan north of Tel Aviv was engulfed in flames in a massive fire caused by a mysterious explosion in a tent full of Israeli military equipment. The ammunition depot was completely destroyed in a fire whose cause is completely unknown.
