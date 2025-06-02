Remote Viewing the Future: Quantum, Financial Reset, Transhumanism & more w/ The Future Forecasters

See some of the most interesting remote viewing sessions at:

- https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/who-was-mary-magdalen-remote-viewers

- https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/why-psychics-cannot-predict-the-lottery

- https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/substack-exclusive-rv-session-on

*

Get your 1775 Coffee starter kit worth $200 for only $99. Only 1000 kits available - get it while you can: https://1775coffee.com/Sarah

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Unlock the Power of Exercise Naturally with SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop - remember to use the code "Sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

In this powerful episode, members of the world’s premier remote viewing institute—The Future Forecasters Group—join the show to unveil the extraordinary world of remote viewing. Featuring top remote viewers Dick Allgire, Daz Smith, Derek E, Nyiam V, and Sean Mahoney, the team dives into some of their most compelling and verified sessions, giving listeners a fascinating glimpse into the accuracy, process, and potential of this mind-expanding skill. More than just insight, their mission has been life-changing—having already helped create over 100 millionaires, they now aim to build a community of 1,000 new millionaires through strategic foresight and data-backed projections. Learn how to get involved and access their private community at https://FutureForecasters.com.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further