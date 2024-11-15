UK FAMILY FARMS UNDER THREAT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2022, the UK government offered to buy out small struggling farms and now more recently have imposed a 20% death tax on already struggling family farmers. Is the push to shut down the family farm in the UK directly related to the world government’s dangerous path to net zero?
#FarmTax #RachelReeves #UnitedKingdom #FamilyFarms