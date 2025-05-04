Iran: Power outage hits Iran as Khamenei's top advisor discusses nuclear program live with Energy Minister - bad timing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power outage hits Iran as Khamenei's top advisor discusses nuclear program live with Energy Minister
Talk about bad timing.
Adding Update, from today that might be about this:
❗️HUGE fire reported in Iran’s Mashhad
Initial Iranian media claims that motorbike factory ablaze.
Less than day after fire at ANOTHER factory West of Tehran.
Yesterday's news might have something to do with this. Yesterday, it was first speculated or said that the power plant was on fire because of a video from a distance but close by:
Then Clarified:❗️Iran fire NOT at power plant
HUGE blaze at cardboard manufacturing factory West of capital Tehran