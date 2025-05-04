Iran: Power outage hits Iran as Khamenei's top advisor discusses nuclear program live with Energy Minister - bad timing

Power outage hits Iran as Khamenei's top advisor discusses nuclear program live with Energy Minister

Talk about bad timing.

Adding Update, from today that might be about this:

❗️HUGE fire reported in Iran’s Mashhad

Initial Iranian media claims that motorbike factory ablaze.

Less than day after fire at ANOTHER factory West of Tehran.

Yesterday's news might have something to do with this. Yesterday, it was first speculated or said that the power plant was on fire because of a video from a distance but close by:

Then Clarified:❗️Iran fire NOT at power plant

HUGE blaze at cardboard manufacturing factory West of capital Tehran