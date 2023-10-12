Cornel West, Alan Dershowitz, Sean Hannity in heated debate about Israel & Palestine

Cornel West, Alan Dershowitz, and Sean Hannity get into a heated debate about Israel and Palestine.





WEST: "The words were Israel's policies of war crimes and collective punishment against Palestinians in context, and Hamas must take responsibility for killing innocent people... 545 Palestinian children died in August 2004. Not one American said a word. I believe a Palestinian baby has the same value as an Israeli baby."





DERSHOWITZ: "I complained when Palestinian children were killed, but I explained why they were killed. Here is one of the leaders of Hamas. 'For the Palestinian people, death has become an industry. The elderly excel at this, and so do the children. This is why we have formed human shields of women and children.' Hamas is the one responsible for the killing of Palestinian children."





WEST: "I have the same outrage when Palestinian babies are killed as when Israeli babies are killed. I want you to have the same indignation when Palestinians are killed."





DERSHOWITZ: "You're running for President of the U.S. What would you do if terrorists were firing at American children in America and the terrorists were hiding behind Palestinian children? Would you allow the killing of Americans to continue?"





WEST: "First, truth and morality tend to be two casualties in any context of war. I would want to tell the American people the truth. I will tell them what the context is and how we found ourselves in this situation. I would not jump to a military invasion and a genocidal attack on Gaza. This is like Warsaw 1943. Where do they go?"