BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RED ALERT WARNING: FEMA ZOMBIE 5G APOCALYPSE- Todd Callender Dr. Lee Vliet
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
18
Download MP3
Share
Report
5089 views • 09/30/2023

FEMA is scheduled to implement an emergency broadcast alert takeover on either October 4th or October 11th at 2:22 PM EASTERN STANDARD TIME, and intel suggests that the frequency used may trigger graphene in the both the vaxxed and unvaxxed. If this "test" is not averted due to public awareness, will it trigger the CDC-predicted zombie apocalypse? Meanwhile, New Yorkers are being sprayed with God knows what for God knows why - as our dystopic reality comes more fully into view for all to see. Todd Callender & Lee Vliet are back to discuss it all.SGT Report

https://rumble.com/v3kgmyy-red-alert-warning-fema-zombie-5g-apocalypse-callender-vliet.html


Shared from and subscribe to:

Libertarian99

https://rumble.com/user/Libertarian99

Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy