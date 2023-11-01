BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Just Say No to Mo - Bowel Movember
Real Free News
Real Free News
35 views • 11/01/2023

Have you heard of Movember? If you haven’t yet you most certainly will this November. Movember is a Fake “Move” -ment where a bunch of try-hard soy-boy delta-males participate in the newest current thing. This month, these losers grow a mustache for men’s health awareness but all there health awareness advocacy is just the opposite of anything healthy. These child -like idiots just create more problems and confusion for their issues: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s depression. Many people have begun calling Movember the more accurate term, Bowel Movember. Just say NO to MO!https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/bowel-movember?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines
