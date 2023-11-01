Just Say No to Mo - Bowel Movember

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you heard of Movember? If you haven’t yet you most certainly will this November. Movember is a Fake “Move” -ment where a bunch of try-hard soy-boy delta-males participate in the newest current thing. This month, these losers grow a mustache for men’s health awareness but all there health awareness advocacy is just the opposite of anything healthy. These child -like idiots just create more problems and confusion for their issues: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s depression. Many people have begun calling Movember the more accurate term, Bowel Movember. Just say NO to MO!https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/bowel-movember?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
