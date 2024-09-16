BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A spectacular Montana sunset drive after a very patriotic day... (inspiring)
rvacrossamerica
rvacrossamerica
15 followers
11 views • 8 months ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/montanajourney

Montana is a land of many spectacular views, so I have to be selective as to what I call "special." This evening I wasn't even thinking about that as I've done the drive from Boulder to Anaconda before. That said, after a rodeo (where I always feel patriotic) when I started the drive and realized the sun was very low in the sky, I knew I'd be in for a treat as I made the 45 minute "journey" back to home (while it was still my home in late August.)




My post? Preparing for RV travel after an extended stay-over (10 months!) It was almost like starting over, but with 13 years of experience. What I focused upon and how my first week of travel has gone (brief notes as much more is coming soon!)








#preparingforrvtravel




#rvtravel




#montanasky




#rvlifestyle




#rvlife




#montanarodeo




#boulder

rv liferv travelrv lifestylepreparing for rv travelmontanaskymontana rodeoboulder wyoming
