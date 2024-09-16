A spectacular Montana sunset drive after a very patriotic day... (inspiring)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Montana is a land of many spectacular views, so I have to be selective as to what I call "special." This evening I wasn't even thinking about that as I've done the drive from Boulder to Anaconda before. That said, after a rodeo (where I always feel patriotic) when I started the drive and realized the sun was very low in the sky, I knew I'd be in for a treat as I made the 45 minute "journey" back to home (while it was still my home in late August.)
My post? Preparing for RV travel after an extended stay-over (10 months!) It was almost like starting over, but with 13 years of experience. What I focused upon and how my first week of travel has gone (brief notes as much more is coming soon!)
