Dr. Bryan Ardis Show-Poison in the Air? Chemtrails

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Poison in the Air? Chemtrails, Dr. Ardis dives into the hidden dangers of air pollutants and Chemtrails, challenging mainstream narratives. Citing MIT (2022) and NIH studies, he reveals how coal fly ash, heavy metals, and chemicals like formaldehyde and benzene—sprayed into our skies—fuel chronic diseases, cancer (breast, lung, colorectal), asthma, and heart issues, not just genetics. From China’s ozone-damaging emissions to geoengineering’s impact on rainfall, the stakes are high. Dr. Ardis offers science-backed antidotes to detox these poisons, protecting your lungs, heart, and kidneys.