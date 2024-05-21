Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is not about who you expect to love you. Those closest to you is who the devil uses against you. This started amongst angels in heaven and is seen in the lives of those who are born again and converted (sons of God on the earth).
Romans 8:14 KJV Bible
For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.