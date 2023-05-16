BUZZFEED IS CLOSING THEIR FAKE NEWS DIVISION - PEOPLE ARE SICK OF THE LEFT AND THE RADICAL LGBTQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The perverts at BUZZFEED are no longer getting free money from governments and far-left WOKE companies so they have to shut down their FAKE NEWS division!
They are a NEWS COMPANY the same way that I am Elon Musk...which I ain't!
This is great news for the good people of the world!
The Kevin J. Johnston Show is LIVE Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time. Catch it on www.FreedomReport.ca