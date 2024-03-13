‘Not looking good for Biden’: Democrats concerned as support for Trump among black voters increases

The Australian’s Washington Correspondent Adam Creighton says Democrats have become “a lot more concerned” about Joe Biden’s prospects for Georgia as support for Donald Trump among black voters has increased. “You might recall that’s the state that the Democrats one by roughly 12,000 votes in 2020," Mr Creighton told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “The problem for Democrats there is that support for Donald Trump among black voters has increased massively since then. “And of course, this is a state with a very large population of black Americans something like 30 per cent compared to the national average of about 12 per cent. “So it's not looking good for Biden there.”







