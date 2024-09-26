BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Is An Information War - Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr Talks To Gareth Icke Tonight
What is happening
What is happening
72 views • 7 months ago

David Icke


This week on Gareth Icke Tonight…

I’ll be talking to Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr on the Russian border.

Victor is a film maker, creator of the Modern Art Music movement, and formerly part of the US Navy.

He’ll be giving us an in depth view of what is really going on in the region, and how we are being blindly led into a global conflict.


I am joined by entrepreneur, rapper, public speaker, and creator of the ethical fashion brand, Place of Elms, Lennie Moreno. We speak about the fashion industry, the state of the world, the awakening, and how its critical we be our authentic selves.


I am also joined by Canadian comedian and activist Alexander Laserev.

Alex shot to prominence in 2020 when a cyclist attacked his car, with his bicycle, as Alex was driving through Vancouver, talking about the absurdity of the Covid tyranny, over a mega phone.

We speak about that incident, and the covid era, as well as the spiritual war we find ourselves in.


That’s Gareth Icke tonight, Thursday at 5pm UK on https://www.ickonic.com/

russiavaccineisraeljewsww3depopulationukrainebioweaponinformation warblackrockcovidgareth icke tonightvictor-hugo vaca jr
