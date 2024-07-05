BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Dangers of Making a Blood Pact with the Devil
MYGODMYFRIEND
1 follower
1
79 views • 10 months ago

In this eye-opening video titled "THE DANGERS OF MAKING A BLOOD PACT WITH THE DEVIL", I share a prophetic vision God revealed to me about the grave dangers of making a blood pact with the devil. This vision, experienced in a dream state, begins in a room filled with talented entertainers, each with the "it" factor, ready to replace a legendary figure. A young man, the next Tupac in the making, is chosen by Lucifer due to a unique attribute in his heart.Lucifer leads him to a fountain of talents to fill a pitcher that determines if he will live to fulfill his true potential. After the pitcher is filled, the young man and Satan must make a blood pact. It is at this moment that all hell breaks loose, highlighting the peril of making a deal with the devil.

Watch the entire video to uncover more details and secret mysteries about making a deal with the devil. Additionally, I reveal a mystery about the use of scissors in the kingdom of darkness.

The Mystery Behind The Spirit Man : let's build a soul (part 1):

https://youtu.be/aySIPP8OYCY?si=5wNuEJ0UXgf-yT6_


 The Journey of ASCENSION of the SOUL 2 :

https://youtu.be/SSjGjiJgUgg?si=buUeN39sKl1gT6tS









jesus spirituality religion supernatural deal with the devil
