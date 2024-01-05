Create New Account
Alex Jones Interviews The Controversial Brother Nathanael Kapner But Immediately Regrets It
Controversial Jewish activist Brother Nathanael Kapner joins The Alex Jones Show in an unfiltered conversation.

Brother Nathanael Kapner is a "Street Evangelist" he grew up as a Jew but now is an Orthodox Christian.

Release Date: 2024

🔗 All Credit To banned.video: https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show

🔗 Brother ((((((Nathanael Kapner)))))) WebSite: https://www.realjewnews.com/

Mirrored - Just a Dude

