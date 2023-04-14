‘Rapists in our Rooms’ Insider Footage Shows Inmate Distressed Over Transgender Assaults on Women

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'keefe Media Group
April 13, 2023
Footage inside Washington State’s Correctional Center for Women shows a distressed inmate sounding off about the prison’s transgender friendly policy. As a result of the policy violent male offenders are put in positions where they can take advantage of female inmate including in the same cell.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBFobuNLMoM