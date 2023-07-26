BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Jones Full Show 7/26/23 UFO RED ALERT!!!!! Read Below
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
195 views • 07/26/2023

Polyxena :::: Flying Saucers Are Real They Can Travel to Alpha Centauri In 20 Sec Build by Human . First Fly Crystals Ship Build in 5077 B.C By Atlantis , Fly Eagle Build By Native America Indians In 300 A.D , 473 A.D Fly Falcon Dragan ODIN Viking , 1945 Build 16 Vril 9 Flying Saucers By Maria Orsic , Japanese Solder 1945 2 Flying Saucers Help by Elves 4 inch Tall at Kiska Island Alaska. Man Talk to Congress 100% B.S .USA , CHINA , Has No Flying Saucers or Anti Gravity , Russia is Work On It , (CHILE????) But Elves 4 Inch Tall Have Flying Saucers Their Planet is Earth Some one Learn them how Read & Write , Math in 15999 B.C Man Call Able Son of Adam

trumpalex jonesrussiaufovaccinebidenatlantisputindepopulationfauciflying saucersodinmodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersmaria orsic
