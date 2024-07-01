A Couple See A Wild "Manbeast" in the Forest of Dean

#britishbigfoot #wildman #dogman #creatures #supernatural #paranormal





Last week I shared an experience with you all that happened to a couple when they were out walking in the Forest of Dean and were confronted by a terrifying "Manbeast". As Tracy and her Husband were new to the area the exact location in the forest is still something we are trying to pin down. Luckily the witness has provided me with some information that you may recognise the area. The creature Tracy saw watched them as they hiked the trails, kissing and embracing every now and then as lovers do and after hearing two awful growls they were chased from the forest.





Tracy described the creature she saw that day as "A black shape that was crouched down by a big tree that we had just walked past. My brain was just not registering what my eyes were seeing. It was well, I don’t know what it was? If I can I would compare it to a huge massive man crouched down on the balls of his feet? With one hand resting on the earth in front of him, and one leaning upon the tree, that's as close as I could get in describing him. That’s the shape I saw. But I couldn’t see his face, just a head shape as if it was looking at the floor.





https://linktr.ee/bbrinvestigations