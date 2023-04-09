BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Wake The Dead" The Promised RESURRECTION of All Earth's Population!
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
19 views • 04/09/2023

Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu offering inspiring Bible student literature via the airwaves circa 1999-2000 AD.


THIS EPISODE: "Wake The Dead" was recorded live radio from KGHP-FM on April 12 2000. [Easter Week] We just proved (once again) that there is only one true God and one true faith. 

"I have nothing to sell... and we do it all by ourselves, without the safety of a net"...  Sid Canoe

AI review says: "Step into the mind of Sid Canoe and get ready for an unforgettable journey through the world of comedy, music, philosophy, and the Bible!

In each episode of "The One True Narrative," Sid blends current events with the timeless wisdom of the Bible to bring you a one-of-a-kind experience that is equal parts thought-provoking and entertaining.

So, buckle up and get ready for the ride of a lifetime, because the only thing more thrilling than the journey is the destination on “The One True Narrative" with Sid Canoe!"

AFR says: "The One True Narrative they don't want you to know about, Sid Canoe is a 40 year Bible student and one of the few true adherents of the historic Bible Student movement founded by Pastor Russell (who is NOT the founder of the Jehovah's Witnesses.)

An original artist, musician, comedian, Truth researcher ande devoted naturalist, he curated a web forum based on Pastor Russell's work who is considered "The father of Christian Zionism" having convinced von Hirsch and Rothschild to purchase land in Israel, as well as thousands of Hebrews to return to Palestine...

Join Sid Canoe for an adventure uncovering truth as he flies around the world in his flying ćanoe! Breaking out the ukelele singing a tune! Watch Sid fly into a town or channel near you! Tune in without fear! Lend him your ear...You might hear a a joke or 2! Laughing with tears! A thought provoking journey into the truth that will leave you laughing for more!"

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use  Copyright © 

May use for fair use and educational purposes.

Thank You for HEARING!

E-Mail: [email protected]

Sid Canoe is now on Brighteon:

brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

PLUS: Check for new Sid Canoe on American Freedom Radio RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/user/AmericanFreedomRadio

Partially BLOCKED on former official site BITCHUTE

http://bitchute.com/zidkenu

CENSORED on Facebook 

http://facebook.com/SidCanoe

PERMANENTLY BANNED on Twitter 

http://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

REMOVED COMPLETELY FROM YOUTUBE!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

...which harmed our HISTORIC BLOG

http://octaman.blogspot.com

More editorials and forecasts on Medium

http://Medium.com/@OctamanRadio

"The just shall live by faith." 

Heb. 10:38

"It is enough for the disciple that he be as his teacher, and the servant as his lord. If they have called the master of the house Beelzebub, how much more them of his household!" 

Matthew 10:25

