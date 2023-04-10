X22 REPORT Ep. 3041b - [DS] War Drums Are Getting Louder, Trump Is Fighting For The People, Boom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3041b - April 9, 2023
[DS] War Drums Are Getting Louder, Trump Is Fighting For The People, Boom
The [DS] is struggling, they have tried everything against Trump and it has all failed. The people are awake and thinking logically. The [DS] war drums are getting louder, they want war and Trump wants peace. Trump is fighting for the people, he is the lion. The [DS] plan for chaos/riots and war will fail, the patriots know the playbook.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
