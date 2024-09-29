Yemen: Israeli aggression on Hodeidah - reported that an oil facility was hit at port

Ansar Allah media: 4 martyrs and 33 wounded in a preliminary toll of the Israeli aggression on Hodeidah, Yemen.

It is reported that an oil facility was hit.

Adding:

⚡️Iranian FM confirms death of IRGC deputy commander in Israeli strike on Beirut

⚡️Israel to answer for assassination of IRGC deputy commander in Beirut — Iranian FM



Adding:

Netanyahu: As it is written in the Torah, I will pursue my enemies and eliminate them

Adding:

⚡️Sources tell Al Arabiya that Nasrallah's funeral will be held tomorrow.

Adding:

Western Leaders promised Iran a ceasefire in exchange for Iran's non-response to assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, they lied - Iran's PresidentAdding:

Hezbollah (Lebanon) has elected a new leader to replace Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel, reports Al Arabiya, citing sources.

The new Secretary General of the Lebanese group is Hashem Safieddine, who previously held the position of head of the Executive Council.

And:

⚡️ US orders staff at its embassy in Lebanon to leave the country

Due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in Lebanon, the U.S. State Department has ordered a number of its embassy staff and their families to evacuate Beirut.

And:

The United States reportedly offered Iran significant sanctions relief and a guaranteed permanent ceasefire in Gaza based on Hamas' proposed terms (and Hamas was informed of this), in exchange for the Islamic Republic delaying its retaliation against Israel for Ismael Haniyeh; not a single sanction was lifted, nor was a ceasefire reached in Gaza

