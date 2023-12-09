© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Brian Hooker explains how rich Big Pharma is getting from the vaccines:
“Just getting one vaccine on the childhood schedule will bring the manufacturer a billion dollars in sales per year. And it can be much, much more than that.”
“Over the first 1.5 years of the [COVID] vaccine, Pfizer made $56 billion. Moderna made $34 billion. And so, when you vote a vaccine onto the schedule, people get rich.”