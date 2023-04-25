Homelessness Solutions with Marcel LeBrun and Peter Durasaimi

With the rise of interest rates, inflation, housing and rental prices, home insecurity has become a growing issue in our nation.





Here are some eye opening stats:





- 235,000 Canadians are homeless today.

- Over 30% of homeless Canadians are First Nations

- Most Canadians using shelters are between the age of 25-49 and 62% of those are male.

- Toronto has the highest number of homeless Canadians, an estimated 10,000.

- 3,000 children in Canada are homeless.





Governments have put a lot of focus into trying to solve this problem, with over 400 emergency shelters across Canada today. In spite of this, Toronto has released new data that 40 people are turned away from shelters every night due to a lack of beds.





Our two guests on this program are here to shed some light on this issue and what their organizations are doing about it.





Marcel LeBrun of 12 Neighbours Incorporated, and his team have built a village of tiny homes in their area to help tackle the issue.





Peter Duraisami is the CEO of the Scott Mission in downtown Toronto, and is one of Canada’s leading charities in helping the urban poor.





Thanks for joining us. Please share.

