© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a vocal proponent of abortion and euthanasia, was caught on camera receiving Holy Communion—just moments after a visiting priest condemned those very sins in a powerful homily.
The homily, delivered by Fr. Michael El-Nacef, called out public scandal and warned against receiving the Eucharist in a state of mortal sin. Carney remained seated through the homily, then rose to receive Communion in what many are calling a brazen act of sacrilege.
This moment has become a lightning rod for faithful Catholics calling for real leadership, the enforcement of canon law, and the defense of the Body of Christ.