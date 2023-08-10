Wittgenstein - A graveyard of electric ''green'' scooters that have run out of battery life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pirate Pete
Aug 10, 2023
That looks so good for the environment doesn't it... I imagine there are Tesla and other electric car graveyards all over the earth. If their batteries are left in them they will eventually leak, IF they don't blow up and catch fire first, think about that.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/tUQ07a4Srijw/