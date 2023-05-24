BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cannabis AI Masterminds
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
69 followers
21 views • 05/24/2023

Join us on an insightful journey as we delve into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and its immense potential for the cannabis industry.


We’ll explore various aspects of AI implementation in the cannabis sector providing insights, and strategies to harness the power of AI effectively.


This podcast should empower cannabis CEOs, aiming to empower them with the knowledge and strategies to leverage AI for business growth and success.


Tune in to transform your cannabis business, drive growth, and succeed in the dynamic landscape of the cannabis industry with Artificial Intelligence.


Summary:

00:00 - intro

00:33 - Challenges in 2023

02:22 - AI opportunities

08:03 - AI Efficiencies

10:58 - Improving Custom Experience

13:37 - AI Decision Making Tools

17:17 - Using Data from AI

19:38 - Tailoring AI for Product Development

23:39 - Inventory Management using AI

26:42 - Automated Compliance

29:43 - Ethics & AI

31:47 - Mentorship & Ai Masterminds

35:21 - Outro


Patrick Rea:

Prior to Poseidon, Patrick founded CanopyBoulder and was CEO for over 6 years. Leading the cannabis industry’s top business accelerator, Patrick raised and managed five funds and led investments in 115 companies.


Poseidon:

Poseidon Asset Management is a venture capital firm that was founded in 2013 by Emily and Morgan Paxhia investing in cannabis and hemp companies.


Guest:

Patrick Rea, Managing Director at Poseidon Garden Ventures

https://www.linkedin.com/in/reapatrick/


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1149 The #TalkingHedge...

Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

