Dick Morris: Trump is way ahead of Ron DeSantis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dick Morris explains how former President Donald Trump has a significant lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican primaries, but DeSantis has a strategy to fight back - Via Saturday's "Dick Morris Democracy."
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html