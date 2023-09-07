CIA & FBI Using Azov Battalion Nazi On U.S. Soil: Laura Loomer EXPOSES Kent “BoneFace” McLellan

The FEDS have been caught using informants to defame and sabotage the America First movement.

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer is here to discuss her bombshell report exposing the CIA and FBI who are running operations on American soil

The CIA is supporting Nazis abroad in countries like Ukraine.

They also are supporting those same movements operating here in the United States.

They are using this strategy to effectively kill Russians abroad and discredit the MAGA movement back home.

Laura Loomer recently revealed the identity of Kent “BoneFace” McLellan.

Kent “BoneFace” McLellan has been traveling back and forth from America to Ukraine as a member of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion.

In 2012, “Boneface” was arrested for receiving training in domestic terrorism but for some reason was set free and allowed to travel abroad.

It turns out that “Boneface has been given special protection from the FEDS.

The situation is very confusing to local police who are being told to stand down by the Deep State’s FBI.

The Biden administration secretly backing Ukraine neo-Nazis goes all the way back to the Charlottesville incident which Joe Biden claimed was the reason he had to run for President.

He falsely claimed President Trump was backing neo-Nazis.

FBI documents show there were Ukrainian Nazis at Charlottesville.

Loomer also uncovered an old interview where “Boneface” admits to working with the CIA.

The U.S. government is weaponizing violent white supremacist felons which they claim are the chief domestic terrorist threat, while at the same time sending them overseas to fight Russians.

Jacob Chansley, AKA the Qanon Shaman, told Laura Loomer that during his interview with the FBI they wanted to know if he knew a Ukrainian spy who was at the capitol on January 6th.

During Chanley’s interrogation the FBI confirmed there was a Ukrainian spy in Washington D.C. on J6.

Newsweek has since reported on Laura Loomer’s bombshell report and the FBI has refused to confirm or deny her reporting.

A network of Ukrainian spies infiltrated the United States on J6 disguised as a camera crew.

Is this the reason why Kevin McCarthy will not release all of the J6 footage?

The Biden administration has rewarded Ukraine by giving them billions of taxpayer dollars.

The U.S. government is funding Ukrainian Nazis to operate on American soil.

This is treason.

Follow Laura Loomer on Twitter https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network