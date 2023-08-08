Tony Thurmond Public Comment & Expulsion - CVUSD Board Meeting (07-20-2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#school #america #flag #indoctrination #bible #jesuschrist #christisking #books #schools
Chino Valley Unified School District in Chino, CA.
All Public Comments Here:
https://youtu.be/t4bx2imHePo
CVUSD Board Meeting Playlist Here:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3AL2ekqcGr0qqqPmF0P92C4
Backup Channels:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stevenyasell
Support my Whatnot:
https://www.whatnot.com/user/steveyasell
http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com