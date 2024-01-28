Doc Pete Chambers TakeOurBordersBack Convoy Revival Save Them All

Part 2 TAKEOURBORDERBACK CONVOY CHOSEN BY GOD EAGLE NEST





PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY Calling all active & retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Americans. Join US ~ The time is now for WE THE PEOPLE to PEACEFULLY assemble in honor of our Constitutional Rights.





To call on our government to TAKE ACTION and SECURE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER Make your Voices heard America!! Roll with us!!





From Virginia Beach, VA to Eagle Pass, TX





From Eagle Pass, TX to Yuma, AZ





From San Ysidro CA to Yuma, AZ





It would take over 700,000 vehicles to line the border. How amazing would that be!!!





TOGETHER we stand UNITED "One Nation under God, indivisible with Liberty and Justice for All." Join us and subscribe for updates. Including convoy schedule, meeting locations, rally dates & times. "Take Our Border Back Southern Border Convoy" peaceful assembly. For all links and more Info: https://www.resistancechicks.com/take-our-border-back-convoy/