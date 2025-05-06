Sun Expanding: Elon's doomsday scenario

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What doomsday scenario does the world's richest man have in mind?
‘We need to be a multi-planet civilization’: Elon’s warning about the Sun’s gradual expanding
"The sun is gradually expanding, so, we need at some point to be multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated," Elon Musk said.
"We have several hundred million years. Don't hold your breath, you'll be OK," he then added.
Adding:
India-Pakistan tensions: Iranian FM offers to mediate talks during Islamabad visit. Plane arrival shown.
Can Tehran help pull nuclear superpowers back from the brink of disaster?