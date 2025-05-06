BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sun Expanding: Elon's doomsday scenario
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
164 views • 4 months ago

What doomsday scenario does the world's richest man have in mind?

‘We need to be a multi-planet civilization’: Elon’s warning about the Sun’s gradual expanding

"The sun is gradually expanding, so, we need at some point to be multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated," Elon Musk said.

"We have several hundred million years. Don't hold your breath, you'll be OK," he then added.

Adding:

India-Pakistan tensions: Iranian FM offers to mediate talks during Islamabad visit. Plane arrival shown.

Can Tehran help pull nuclear superpowers back from the brink of disaster?



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
