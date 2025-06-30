P.4 JK’s OUT OF Royal Perth Hospital: EXTREMIS for several hours MVI_4695

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
JK’s first need has been sleep, due to having only fitful occasional catnaps for the 51/2 days she suffered in Royal Perth Hospital. The huge task ahead is wound care, due to the large continuous flow of exudate from the right leg, and the serious lesions in her groin and upper rear thigh area. The pain and debilitation culminated to the point, yesterday morning, that she wanted to die, and at home. It was a heart-wrenching experience.