EPOCH TV | Sheriff Reveals How Cartels Have Taken Over Rural California
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
40 views • 10/24/2023

EPOCH TIMES | CALIFORNIA INSIDER Episode 398:

Sheriff Reveals How Cartels Have Taken Over Rural California | Jeremiah LaRue

My guest is Jeremiah LaRue, sheriff of Siskiyou County. In a previous episode, we covered how cartels are taking over land in his county and growing massive amounts of illegal marijuana.

"If you see the pictures, if you see the video, it looks like a third-world country. The crime is off the charts. We have people getting murdered at marijuana groves."

Today, we will dive deeper to find out what’s happening in Northern California and why the illegal grows have been out of control.


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
