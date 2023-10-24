EPOCH TV | Sheriff Reveals How Cartels Have Taken Over Rural California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TIMES | CALIFORNIA INSIDER Episode 398:
Sheriff Reveals How Cartels Have Taken Over Rural California | Jeremiah LaRue
My guest is Jeremiah LaRue, sheriff of Siskiyou County. In a previous episode, we covered how cartels are taking over land in his county and growing massive amounts of illegal marijuana.
"If you see the pictures, if you see the video, it looks like a third-world country. The crime is off the charts. We have people getting murdered at marijuana groves."
Today, we will dive deeper to find out what’s happening in Northern California and why the illegal grows have been out of control.
🔵 Check out our new website 👉 https://CaliforniaInsider.com
🔵 Watch our documentary "Leaving California": https://ept.ms/LeavingCaliforniaCAI0712