What Edward Snowden Just Said About The NSA Is TERRIFYING And Should Worry All Of Us - Russell Brand - Section 702 FISA Passed in Senate and Biden Signed

Since this video posted on the 21st, Section 702 passed the Senate. This video is from 'Russell Brand', on YouTube. I added a good link about 702 below. Cynthia

The NSA is ’just days from taking over the internet’ warns Edward Snowden, referring to FISA Section 702.

More about 702 here:

U.S. Senate and Biden Administration Shamefully Renew and Expand FISA Section 702, Ushering in a Two Year Expansion of Unconstitutional Mass Surveillance

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2024/04/us-senate-and-biden-administration-shamefully-renew-and-expand-fisa-section-702-0

