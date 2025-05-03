How to Befriend Your Inner Parents

Friday Night Live 2 May 2025





In this episode, I examine internalized parenting and its impact on adult behaviors, starting with a discussion on societal reactions to racial triggers through the lens of a recent incident involving Shiloh Hendricks. I share personal experiences that highlight how parental interactions shape our self-regulation and trigger responses, often leading to self-censorship.





The conversation explores the effects of these dynamics on relationships and emphasizes the importance of recognizing our internalized parents as protective forces. I reflect on my journey as a father, balancing guidance with independence, and stress that understanding our internal narratives is crucial for personal growth and authenticity.





