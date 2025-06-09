BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NGO $Billions on Propaganda: From the hearings of one of the USAID leaders, 🤡Greg Roman - MTG, Greene
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
545 views • 3 months ago

From the hearings of one of the USAID leaders, Greg Roman

 - In 2014, USAID spent billions of dollars criticizing the Yanukovych government, funding NGOs and media outlets in Ukraine to persuade the population to think about rapprochement with the West. We also know that USAID controlled 9 out of 10 media outlets in Ukraine. Mr. Roman, should American taxpayers fund propaganda?- asked Marjorie Taylor Greene.

- If this is pro-American propaganda - yes, if this is an anti-American regime that is harmful to us, we should not do this.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
