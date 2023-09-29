Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 28

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▪️Russian troops continue to carry out strikes on Ukrainian military facilities.
A munition depot of the enemy's army was destroyed near Bohdanivka, Kirovohrad region.
▪️A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the Starosel'e area in the Belgorod region.
As a result of the battle, the attack was repulsed: the enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat.
▪️In the Serebryansʹkyy forestry, west of Kreminna, Russian units continue to put pressure on AFU positions.
As a result of successful actions, several enemy strongholds were captured.
▪️There, an agreement was also reached on a temporary cessation of hostilities in order to evacuate the dead from the "gray zone".
Despite this, the AFU violated the truce by opening fire on the Russian evacuation teams.
▪️In the Vremivka sector, fighting resumed in the settlements west of Staromaiors'ke and east of Urozhaine.
Two AFU attacks were repulsed near Pryyutne: the enemy suffered casualties and retreated.
▪️In the Orikhiv sector, intensive fighting continues at the Robotyne-Verbove line.
The enemy launched an attack on Russian positions near Novoprokopivka, but retreated after losing several armored vehicles.
▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU are concentrating their forces and trying to gain a foothold on islands in the Dnieper delta.
Russian units foiled another attempt to land a paratrooper on Oleshky Island.
Source @rybar