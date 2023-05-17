Dr. Pierre Kory: Deadly Conflicts of Interest & Global Coverup of a Failed Experiment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Pierre Kory: Deadly Conflicts of Interest & the Global Coverup of a Failed Experiment | TEASER
We sit down with Dr. Pierre Kory to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, what Dr. Kory describes as a decades long war on repurposed drugs, and the information warfare tactics that have been deployed these last 3 years. And we also take a look at an interesting and perhaps not well known part of Dr. Kory’s medical experience—he was an expert medical witness for the George Floyd civil case.
Dr. Pierre Kory is a pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist and co-founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).
“Once you read a study, and you see that they have numerous conflicts of interest with the actual molecule or compound or medicine that's being studied, you cannot trust that paper,” Dr. Kory says.
