Dr. Pierre Kory: Deadly Conflicts of Interest & Global Coverup of a Failed Experiment
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
108 views • 05/17/2023

Dr. Pierre Kory: Deadly Conflicts of Interest & the Global Coverup of a Failed Experiment | TEASER


We sit down with Dr. Pierre Kory to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, what Dr. Kory describes as a decades long war on repurposed drugs, and the information warfare tactics that have been deployed these last 3 years. And we also take a look at an interesting and perhaps not well known part of Dr. Kory’s medical experience—he was an expert medical witness for the George Floyd civil case.


Dr. Pierre Kory is a pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist and co-founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).


“Once you read a study, and you see that they have numerous conflicts of interest with the actual molecule or compound or medicine that's being studied, you cannot trust that paper,” Dr. Kory says.


🔵 Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y0516DrPierreKory


🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter


🔵SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL TODAY: 🔔 https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericanThoughtLeaders


Find out where you can watch us on cable TV: https://www.ntd.com/tv-providers.html

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
