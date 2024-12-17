TV STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED "HEART ISSUES"

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1868399604217368813 HAVE A JAB Strictly’s Max George and Chris Packham back The Sun’s Jabs Army call to get Britain vaccinated

Sarah Arnold

Published: 21:48, 9 Jan 2021Updated: 6:28, 10 Jan 2021

###





Video: Max George reveals doctors have finally discovered cause of his heart condition and he will soon undergo surgery to have a pacemaker fitted in health update from his hospital bed

'It was a little bit scary': Max George provides health update following heart issue. The singer issued a health update from his hospital bed, as he told fans he's 'had a rough day'.





Share this video: Video: 'It was a little bit scary': Max George provides health update

https://www.dailymail.coDOtuk/video/maxgeorge/video-3333403/Video-little-bit-scary-Max-George-provides-health-update.html