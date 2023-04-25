India - Udhana, a youth has a heart attack while walking. Dies 💉☠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Udhana, the youth had an attack while walking. Surat: A person has died due to a heart attack while walking on the road in Surat. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby. The person suddenly collapsed while walking. He has been declared dead while being taken to the hospital.
Source @Corona Conspiracy