Why would extraterrestrials want to live on this planet?- Quartet 97

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this most recent Quartet episode, Futurist, John L. Petersen asks the panel, "Why Would Extraterrestrials Want to Live on the Planet?" Gregg Braden and Frank Jacob join John in a discussion about global shifts, including the Epstein case, gold’s reclassification, and new COVID concerns. They explore why extraterrestrials might live on Earth, citing ancient texts suggesting competing alien agendas. Gregg Braden sees evidence of planetary preparation for occupation, while Frank Jacob questions alien compatibility with Earth’s unique conditions. They debate humanity’s genetic origins and the transhumanism versus organic consciousness divide. Please Like, Share and Subscribe ❤️ Visit us at arlingtoninstitute.org for a full list of our programs and efforts.