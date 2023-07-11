Army Vet Jake Bequette: 'EMBARRASSING, HUMILIATING': Biden shares US secrets on live TV

Army veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette joined FOX & Friends First, calling Biden’s latest gaffe “embarrassing and humiliating.”

While speaking on FOX & Friends First, Bequette drew attention to the severe consequences such an indiscretion would have had for ordinary soldiers.

“I have to laugh because as an army officer, former army officer myself, if me or one of my soldiers were to tweet or give some kind of a media interview where we revealed such crucial information to the public, we would be censured, maybe even imprisoned,” he said.

In stark contrast, the Commander-in-Chief himself seemed to be blithely broadcasting sensitive military information. This, according to Bequette, is not only embarrassing but could also have severe implications for national security.

“Our Commander-in-Chief is just blurting out this tactical and strategic information for everyone to hear. It’s embarrassing and humiliating. It’s part of the reason I believe that the Democrats are going to replace Joe Biden at the top of the ticket in 2024,” said Bequette.

“And he really is just this doddering old commander-in-chief… It really has dire implications for national security. I mean, here he is just telling everyone, telling the world that we are currently low on 155 ammunition, which is the largest and most important artillery munition that we use in the modern military,” Bequette added.