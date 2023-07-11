BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Army Vet Jake Bequette: 'EMBARRASSING, HUMILIATING': Biden shares US secrets on live TV
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
100 views • 07/11/2023

Army veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette joined FOX & Friends First, calling Biden’s latest gaffe “embarrassing and humiliating.”

While speaking on FOX & Friends First, Bequette drew attention to the severe consequences such an indiscretion would have had for ordinary soldiers.

“I have to laugh because as an army officer, former army officer myself, if me or one of my soldiers were to tweet or give some kind of a media interview where we revealed such crucial information to the public, we would be censured, maybe even imprisoned,” he said.

In stark contrast, the Commander-in-Chief himself seemed to be blithely broadcasting sensitive military information. This, according to Bequette, is not only embarrassing but could also have severe implications for national security.

“Our Commander-in-Chief is just blurting out this tactical and strategic information for everyone to hear. It’s embarrassing and humiliating. It’s part of the reason I believe that the Democrats are going to replace Joe Biden at the top of the ticket in 2024,” said Bequette.

“And he really is just this doddering old commander-in-chief… It really has dire implications for national security. I mean, here he is just telling everyone, telling the world that we are currently low on 155 ammunition, which is the largest and most important artillery munition that we use in the modern military,” Bequette added.

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimesecurity threatstate secrets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy