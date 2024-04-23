1 OF THE 2 HUGE EXTRA LARGE PLANET BODIES NOT APART OF THE PLANET X SYSTEM ON SPACEWEATHER.COMREAD👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Apr 21, 2024





1 OF THE 2 EXTRA HUGE PLANET BODIES THAT INVADED EARTHS SOLAR SYSTEM AFTER THE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM INVADED EARTH'S SOLAR SYSTEM SEEN ON SPACEWEATHER WEBSITE WHERE THEY TALKED ABOUT COMET 12-P THE DEVIL COMET ( MASSIVE BODY SEEN BY ME ON THE SPACEWEATHER WEBSITES TIMELAPSE) END TIME SIGNS YESHUA (JESUS) WARNED TO BE SEEN BEFORE HIS SECOND COMING. READ BELOW. Today is now 4/21/24, ..I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also. In this video you'll see what I saw with the naked eye that most wont or dont see posted right on spaceweather website where the article on spaceweather.com they spoke on how hard comet 12/p the devil comet is hard to see with twilight and pollution blahs blahs so and so. Though what stood out in the small video clip where that article is wasnt comet 12/p though something I've caught more than once. 1 of 2 giant planet bodies that came into earths solar system after the planet x system invaded into earths solar system between 2002-2007 and the planet x system entered earth's solar system without at that time without the main body earths twin sun planet x. Though now planet x is here coming closer to the sun and earth. Though I'm not showing planet x but 1 of 2 extra planet bodies that have world governments on edge that are huge. You can hardly see the body in the timelapse on spaceweathers site so I enhanced it for all to see. In this video is real talk also from me to you all...soon I'll be posting this on my YouTube channel called Brandon cory nagley....

Sorry for shaky phone it's hard recording looking at another phone when my body hurts bending down to record footage on a backup phone lol. Newcomers to my channel, Jesus Christ (yeshua) is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) (john 3:16) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll click the links BELOW to read and watch how to accept jesus christ as lord. Thanks for watching...

Link 1- https://www.nbctoledo.org/salvation-2/

Link 2- video on the rapture of Christians and judgement coming and how to accept jesus as lord also in this video- https://youtu.be/-HJDXriRemE?si=hAIxvr657-5lvNgj

( Note for second link I suggest ALL watch to know biblically what's now happening and soon coming go to YouTube if can't copy link and type in the words "Jack van impe Rapture generation" ) As it's the best video on prophecy coming and happening now that I can give you.....





