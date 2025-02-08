BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaslighting (in FR)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
47 views • 7 months ago

French oncologists are mystified (= pretend to be). There is an alarming increase of cancer cases hitting younger people. What in the world could be the reason? They mention pollution, endocrine disruptors and microplastics as hypotheses ... but not their covid jab, which is full of carcinogenic SV 40 gene and of RNAm altering people's DNA. Honest practitioners like Dr Ute Krüger have been warning against vaccine induced turbo cancers for three years. As the French say "il n'y a pas plus sourd que qui ne veut point entendre" (noone is deafer than someone, which does not want to hear). Since Biden and his pack have been kicked out of the White House, the situation in Europe looks duller than ever!

healthvaticanfrancevaccine scamturbo cancer
