NET ZERO A BIG ZERO? from TheHIghwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/net-zero-a-big-zero/
Without a proper risk-benefit analysis, governments have embarked on
deindustrializing their nations, seemingly in unison, to make way for
the unscientific and unattainable net zero dream. But, are they
succeeding, or is Net Zero a big Zero?