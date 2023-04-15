GESARA. the CIPS, and the QFS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GESARA- Cross-border Inner-Banking and the QFS In this we talk a bit about the CIPS and the QFS it contains.
Also seen here : https://youtu.be/MU26rzFzjTg
In the last video I said I believe what I am saying here, have found very little actual proof of it, but listen to folks I find to be credible concerning information such topics. Additionally, we talked a bit about the history of GESARA, about “trusts”… saying they were legal entities that hold assets for beneficiaries...and then took a detour, of sorts, to talk a little about what’s been going on with the banks recently. So we’ll pick things up there, with G-E-S-A-R-A, because it’s gonna use certain trusts to allow a Re-Valuation of global currencies and the provision of universal income, which is called The Global Currency Reset (GCR) and abbreviated as “Re-set”, Re-Valuation”, or the great “RV”. At some point after that, we’ll see the administering of a “Universal Income.” Remember, from the last video, there’ll be two competing, financial systems. And the universal income I’m talking about is a good thing from the good system that leads to abundance and prosperity.