EMPTY TALKS CANNOT STOP RUSSIAN ARMY

Amid the ongoing bloody battles, Zelensky gathered his friends in Switzerland for his “summit on peace”, the main conclusion of which was the impossibility of any discussion without Moscow.

While empty conversations continue in Europe, the Russian army is grinding the Ukrainian defenses in different directions and has achieved new gains on the Ukrainian battlefields.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched devastating strikes on the Ukrainian rear. In particular, the temporary points of deployment for the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region were destroyed. A Russian bomb hit a children’s camp in the Shevchenko district. Of course, the Ukrainian authorities announced an alleged attack on another civilian facility. In fact, the precision strike destroyed a building full of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign militants.

Kharkiv remains one of the directions inflamed by tense battles. On the eve of Zelensky’s conference, the Ukrainian army was forced to throw significant forces into heavy counterattacks there. However, they could not boast of any success to their Western patrons. Intense fighting continues in Volchansk. The Ukrainian military is trying to transfer reserves across the river in the city and on its outskirts. Despite heavy losses, they are yet to achieve significant success.

In the area of the town of Liptsy, Russian units were forced to retreat last week and hold defense on the outskirts of Glubokoe, but subsequent attacks by the Ukrainian military using NATO armored vehicles can no longer change the front line near the village and only result in growing Ukrainian and NATO losses. The ongoing attempts to find a weak spot in the Russian defense are not yet yielding any results.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military resources are sounding the alarm, declaring the intensification of Russian offensive operations along the entire front line in the Avdeevka direction from the Karlov reservoir in the south to the village of Kalinovo in the north.

After the liberation of Novoaleksandrovka, Russian forces expanded the zone of their control to the south, west and northwest of the settlement.

The assault on the Canal district continues in Chasov Yar. Most of the crossings over the Seversky Donets Canal have been destroyed. Ukrainian servicemen are trying to maintain control over the remaining high-rise buildings under heavy Russian fire. Most of the district came under the control of Russian paratroopers.

According to preliminary reports in the Mariinka direction, the Russian army took control of Georgievka and entered Maximilianovka.

The frontlines are also moving in the Zaporozhie region. On June 16, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed full control of the village of Zagornoe.

In the Kherson region, Russian forces have recently taken control of several important islands in the Dnieper River, which is secured by their small infantry groups.

