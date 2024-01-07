Create New Account
Ep. 61: Rep. Clay Higgins
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

This the smartest, best informed account of what actually happened on January 6th.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-clay-higgins/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1743724117113602512

Keywords
false flagdeep statetucker carlsonfbi informantinside jobclay higginsagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6capitol riotcapitol protestinsurrection dayj6fedsurrectionfbi operativeconfidential human sourceorchestrated eventghost busghost vehiclefbi instigatorfbi conspiratorfbi agitator

