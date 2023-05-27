© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2i2d2y6254
525 Ava on Matta of Fact
Ray Dalio(the co-CEO of Bridgewater) has been in bed with the CCP for decades. He previously personally managed billions and billions of dollars for the sovereign fund of the Chinese Communist Party.
Ray Dalio（桥水公司的联合首席执行官），他与中共的关系已经持续了几十年。他曾亲自为中共管理其数十亿美金主权基金。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese